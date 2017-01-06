Washington Capitals recall Liam O'Bri...

Washington Capitals recall Liam O'Brien, giving them a 13th forward

12 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Ahead of a two-game road trip to Ottawa and Montreal, the Washington Capitals have recalled forward Liam O'Brien from their American Hockey League affiliate in Hershey, Pa. The move gives the team an extra forward for the road, bringing the roster back to 22 players.

