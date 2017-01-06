Washington Capitals recall Liam O'Brien, giving them a 13th forward
Ahead of a two-game road trip to Ottawa and Montreal, the Washington Capitals have recalled forward Liam O'Brien from their American Hockey League affiliate in Hershey, Pa. The move gives the team an extra forward for the road, bringing the roster back to 22 players.
Washington Capitals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fatal flaws: The reason your favorite NHL team ... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|sad
|1
|look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|2
|Caps look to build off skid-ending offensive ou... (Jan '14)
|Feb '14
|Dev Starr
|2
|Rusky Business: Is the KHL a threat to the NHL? (Sep '13)
|Feb '14
|Canada Forever
|2
|Grades for Every Washington Capital at the 2014... (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|Terry Jenkins
|1
|Capitals vs. Blackhawks: Washington opens seaso... (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|suj
|1
|Five thoughts on Caps-Blackhawks (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|Mac Milan
|1
