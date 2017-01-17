Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin has 21
Alex Ovechkin on being a Russian living in Washington area: 'I'm neutral' Blocks from where Alex Ovechkin plays his home games, Donald Trump will take the oath of office Friday. Check out this story on myozaukeenow.com: http://usat.ly/2jV5ydm USA TODAY Sports reporter and amateur goalie A.J. Perez got an opportunity to face off against NHL star Alex Ovechkin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mequon.
Add your comments below
Washington Capitals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fatal flaws: The reason your favorite NHL team ... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|sad
|1
|look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|2
|Caps look to build off skid-ending offensive ou... (Jan '14)
|Feb '14
|Dev Starr
|2
|Rusky Business: Is the KHL a threat to the NHL? (Sep '13)
|Feb '14
|Canada Forever
|2
|Grades for Every Washington Capital at the 2014... (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|Terry Jenkins
|1
|Capitals vs. Blackhawks: Washington opens seaso... (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|suj
|1
|Five thoughts on Caps-Blackhawks (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|Mac Milan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington Capitals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC