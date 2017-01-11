Tuesday's Coyotes Tracks - No More Third Jerseys

Arizona Coyotes remain in transition at midway point - AZCentral The Coyotes' position in the standings is reflective of a roster in transition that's been slowed by injury, inexperience and individual struggles, but potential remains in the pipeline. Adidas dumping NHL third jerseys for 2017-18 - Yahoo Sports Adidas is taking over the NHL's jersey-making beginning in the 2017-18 season, and there are some details about what this next wave of hockey kits are going to look like.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Five For Howling.