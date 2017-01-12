This seven-year-old Caps fan had an even better night than Alex Ovechkin
Seven-year-old Seth Parrish won't soon forget the experience of attending his first Capitals game on Wednesday, no matter that he wasn't in his seat when Alex Ovechkin tallied his 1,000th career point 35 seconds into the first period. During warmups, Tom Wilson skated over to the corner from which Parrish was watching the Capitals prepare for the Penguins, tapped his stick on the glass and offered a huge grin.
