The Noon Number: Killer Killers
Even more impressive is the fact that the Caps only gave up 26 shots in those 32 shorthanded opportunities , and in two of their seven games their opponent was shotless with the extra man. Last night was the first time in the last seven that the other team compiled at least 10 shots on the power play... and that includes the nine-penalty fiasco against the Devils on New Years' Eve.
