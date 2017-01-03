The Noon Number: All Together Now
The Caps have scored a total of 19 goals in that four-game stretch, and every single player who has dressed for at least one game has chipped in with at least one point over that span - a total of 54 points added to their collective season tallies. Justin Williams and Evgeny Kuznetsov lead the way with seven points apiece over that span, and the top-six forwards have been producing as they should - but it's not just the top two lines driving the offense, as the team's "third" and "fourth" lines have also chipped in with a combined nine points .
