The NHL All-Star weekend's biggest su...

The NHL All-Star weekend's biggest surprise has been Alex...

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

The NHL All-Star weekend's biggest surprise has been Alex Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby's bromance Washington's Alex Ovechkin and Pittsburgh's Sidney Crosby have set their rivalry aside. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://ftw.usatoday.com/2017/01/alex-ovechkin-sidney-crosby-2017-nhl-all-star-best-friends/ Jan 28, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins forward Sidney Crosby sits next to Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin and Montreal Canadiens defenseman Shea Weber during the skills challenge relay during the 2017 NHL All Star Game skills competition at Staples Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Capitals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16) Jan 27 BinocularsPharts 4
News Fatal flaws: The reason your favorite NHL team ... (Apr '16) Apr '16 sad 1
News Caps look to build off skid-ending offensive ou... (Jan '14) Feb '14 Dev Starr 2
News Rusky Business: Is the KHL a threat to the NHL? (Sep '13) Feb '14 Canada Forever 2
News Grades for Every Washington Capital at the 2014... (Feb '14) Feb '14 Terry Jenkins 1
News Capitals vs. Blackhawks: Washington opens seaso... (Oct '13) Oct '13 suj 1
News Five thoughts on Caps-Blackhawks (Sep '13) Sep '13 Mac Milan 1
See all Washington Capitals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Capitals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,066 • Total comments across all topics: 278,380,645

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC