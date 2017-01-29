The NHL All-Star weekend's biggest surprise has been Alex Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby's bromance Washington's Alex Ovechkin and Pittsburgh's Sidney Crosby have set their rivalry aside. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://ftw.usatoday.com/2017/01/alex-ovechkin-sidney-crosby-2017-nhl-all-star-best-friends/ Jan 28, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins forward Sidney Crosby sits next to Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin and Montreal Canadiens defenseman Shea Weber during the skills challenge relay during the 2017 NHL All Star Game skills competition at Staples Center.

