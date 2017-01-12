The Hottest and Coldest NHL Teams Right Now
The Columbus Blue Jackets flirted with history when they won 16 straight games, but since the Washington Capitals broke the spell January 5, John Tortorella's team has been a rather pedestrian 2-3-0. At the other end of the spectrum, the Vancouver Canucks racked up nine straight losses earlier this season, but a six-game post-Christmas winning streak has pulled them back into the thick of the playoff race.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BleacherReport.
Add your comments below
Washington Capitals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fatal flaws: The reason your favorite NHL team ... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|sad
|1
|look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|2
|Caps look to build off skid-ending offensive ou... (Jan '14)
|Feb '14
|Dev Starr
|2
|Rusky Business: Is the KHL a threat to the NHL? (Sep '13)
|Feb '14
|Canada Forever
|2
|Grades for Every Washington Capital at the 2014... (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|Terry Jenkins
|1
|Capitals vs. Blackhawks: Washington opens seaso... (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|suj
|1
|Five thoughts on Caps-Blackhawks (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|Mac Milan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington Capitals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC