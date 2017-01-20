The Bruce Boudreau effect is real and ita s spectacular. Just ask the Minnesota Wild.
Bruce Boudreau gets a fair amount of criticism for his lack of playoff success, but there is no denying his ability to improve a hockey team in short order. His first NHL head coaching position was with the Washington Capitals, replacing Glen Hanlon mid season in 2007.
