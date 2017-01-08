T.J. Oshie and Tom Wilson, both injur...

T.J. Oshie and Tom Wilson, both injured, questionable to play against Canadiens

21 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

After Washington Capitals forwards T.J. Oshie and Tom Wilson both suffered injuries against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday night, neither practiced with the team at Bell Sports Complex on Sunday and it's unclear if either will play against the Canadiens on Monday night. "I won't really have an idea until tomorrow," Coach Barry Trotz said.

