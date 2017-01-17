Preview: Stars vs Capitals

Do you know the last time the Washington Capitals won a game in regulation in Dallas? They've never won on American Airlines Center ice in regulation it's been that long. You have to go back to Reunion Arena days in 1995 to find their last regulation win in Big D. As they continue to dominate the top of the league in the standings, the Capitals will look to shake that particular monkey off their backs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Defending Big D.