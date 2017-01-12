Preview: Blackhawks at Capitals

Preview: Blackhawks at Capitals

The Washington Capitals snapped the Chicago Blackhawks' seven-game winning streak in their first encounter and look to put an end to their four-game run on Friday when the teams meet at the Verizon Center. Washington is on quite the streak of its own, having won a season-high seven in a row to join Chicago in residing within one point of Columbus for the NHL's best record.

Chicago, IL

