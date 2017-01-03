Power Rankings: Columbus Blue Jackets...

Power Rankings: Columbus Blue Jackets cling to top spot, but Penguins, Capitals are closing in

So, which team will be next to go on an extended run during this season of the streak? Will it be the Washington Capitals , the? Pittsburgh Penguins ?or the? Montreal Canadiens ? Is this the week? Alex Ovechkin hits 1,000 career points? When will the Colorado Avalanche finally start impersonating an NHL team? All will be revealed, as it is every week, in the Power Rankings. OK, I wasn't sure what to do with Columbus after its 16-game win streak was halted in Washington on Thursday, and then the Blue Jackets blew a lead at home Saturday against the New York Rangers .

Chicago, IL

