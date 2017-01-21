Philipp Grubauer to start in Dallas with his father in the stands
Washington Capitals Coach Barry Trotz has a rule: If your father is on the team's annual mentors' trip, you will play in at least one game. For goaltender Philipp Grubauer, he's played in front of his father at the NHL level just once, earlier this season against Buffalo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Washington Capitals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fatal flaws: The reason your favorite NHL team ... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|sad
|1
|look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|2
|Caps look to build off skid-ending offensive ou... (Jan '14)
|Feb '14
|Dev Starr
|2
|Rusky Business: Is the KHL a threat to the NHL? (Sep '13)
|Feb '14
|Canada Forever
|2
|Grades for Every Washington Capital at the 2014... (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|Terry Jenkins
|1
|Capitals vs. Blackhawks: Washington opens seaso... (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|suj
|1
|Five thoughts on Caps-Blackhawks (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|Mac Milan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington Capitals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC