Pens F Sheary, Isles G Greiss, Caps F Oshie named NHL's three stars of week

Pittsburgh Penguins left-wing Conor Sheary, New York Islanders goaltender Thomas Greiss and Washington Capitals right-wing T.J. Oshie are the NHL's three stars of the week. Sheary led the NHL with six goals and nine points in helping Pittsburgh to a perfect 4-0-0 week.

