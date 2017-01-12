Penguins halt Capitals' win streak at 9 in wild 8-7 victory
Pittsburgh Penguins' Evgeni Malkin celebrates his third goal of the second period during an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals in Pittsburgh, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017. Pittsburgh Penguins' Evgeni Malkin celebrates his third goal of the second period during an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals in Pittsburgh, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Washington Capitals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fatal flaws: The reason your favorite NHL team ... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|sad
|1
|look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|2
|Caps look to build off skid-ending offensive ou... (Jan '14)
|Feb '14
|Dev Starr
|2
|Rusky Business: Is the KHL a threat to the NHL? (Sep '13)
|Feb '14
|Canada Forever
|2
|Grades for Every Washington Capital at the 2014... (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|Terry Jenkins
|1
|Capitals vs. Blackhawks: Washington opens seaso... (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|suj
|1
|Five thoughts on Caps-Blackhawks (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|Mac Milan
|1
