Ottawa Senators fall short against the Washington Capitals
The Sens just couldn't do it, ultimately falling to a red-hot goalie and his just-good-enough team. Taking place on the same day as the Maple Leafs / Red Wings Centennial Classic outdoor game, very few NHL fans even knew this game was going on.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silver Seven.
Add your comments below
Washington Capitals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fatal flaws: The reason your favorite NHL team ... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|sad
|1
|look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|2
|Caps look to build off skid-ending offensive ou... (Jan '14)
|Feb '14
|Dev Starr
|2
|Rusky Business: Is the KHL a threat to the NHL? (Sep '13)
|Feb '14
|Canada Forever
|2
|Grades for Every Washington Capital at the 2014... (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|Terry Jenkins
|1
|Capitals vs. Blackhawks: Washington opens seaso... (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|suj
|1
|Five thoughts on Caps-Blackhawks (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|Mac Milan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington Capitals Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC