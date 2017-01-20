Notes: Kinkaid gets unexpected start ...

Notes: Kinkaid gets unexpected start with Schneider ill

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: NorthJersey.com

Notes: Kinkaid gets unexpected start with Schneider ill D Yohann Auvitu wonders whether he pushed himself too hard in trying to recovery from a lower-body injury Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2jIg7nk A shot by Capitals left wing Marcus Johansson gets by Devils goalie Keith Kinkaid for a goal during the third period Saturday in Newark. NEWARK - Keith Kinkaid participated in the optional morning skate unsure of whether he'd be the starter or backup on Friday night against the Canadiens at Prudential Center as expected starter Cory Schneider tried to recover from a stomach virus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Capitals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fatal flaws: The reason your favorite NHL team ... (Apr '16) Apr '16 sad 1
News look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16) Mar '16 Fart news 2
News Caps look to build off skid-ending offensive ou... (Jan '14) Feb '14 Dev Starr 2
News Rusky Business: Is the KHL a threat to the NHL? (Sep '13) Feb '14 Canada Forever 2
News Grades for Every Washington Capital at the 2014... (Feb '14) Feb '14 Terry Jenkins 1
News Capitals vs. Blackhawks: Washington opens seaso... (Oct '13) Oct '13 suj 1
News Five thoughts on Caps-Blackhawks (Sep '13) Sep '13 Mac Milan 1
See all Washington Capitals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Capitals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,959 • Total comments across all topics: 278,114,320

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC