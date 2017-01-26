NHL Power Rankings: Henrik Sedin hits 1,000 points
No, he is not King Henrik, but he might be in the eyes of Vancouver. Henrik Sedin scored twice this week, including his 1,000th point on former teammate Roberto Luongo , to become the first player in franchise history to reach quadruple digits in points.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Isportsweb.com.
Add your comments below
Washington Capitals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16)
|Jan 23
|Trisha
|3
|Fatal flaws: The reason your favorite NHL team ... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|sad
|1
|Caps look to build off skid-ending offensive ou... (Jan '14)
|Feb '14
|Dev Starr
|2
|Rusky Business: Is the KHL a threat to the NHL? (Sep '13)
|Feb '14
|Canada Forever
|2
|Grades for Every Washington Capital at the 2014... (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|Terry Jenkins
|1
|Capitals vs. Blackhawks: Washington opens seaso... (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|suj
|1
|Five thoughts on Caps-Blackhawks (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|Mac Milan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington Capitals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC