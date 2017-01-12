NHL Power Rankings: B/R Experts' Week 15 Poll
It's been a streaky season in the NHL , and the Washington Capitals are the latest team to find themselves in one, all to the good. We almost saw the Columbus Blue Jackets tie the NHL's all-time win streak of 17 recently, before they were shut out by the Caps in what would have been their 17th straight victory.
