NHL notebook: Islanders to be kicked out of Barclays Center

After hosting the Islanders since 2015, the Barclays Center ownership group determined that the team will not bring in any revenue beyond the 2018-19 season and is prepared to end the partnership, Bloomberg reports. Average attendance for Islanders games at the arena is 12,828, the third-lowest total in the NHL.

