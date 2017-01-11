NHL announces full All-Star Game rosters
Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price reaches out to snag the pack against the Washington Capitals during the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Montreal. By GREG BEACHAM, AP Hockey Writer LOS ANGELES - Rookies Auston Matthews and Patrik Laine are among the players selected for the NHL All-Star Game at Staples Center.
