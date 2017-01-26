New Jersey Devils vs. Washington Capi...

New Jersey Devils vs. Washington Capitals: LIVE score updates and chat

Taylor Hall, Adam Henrique, Keith Kinkaid and the New Jersey Devils will play their final game before the All-Star break when they host Alex Ovechkin, Jay Beagle, Braden Holtby and the Washington Capitals at 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Prudential Center in Newark. Join NJ.com's live chat during the game in the comments section below.

