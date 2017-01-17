'Like a 1988 Smythe Division game' - ...

'Like a 1988 Smythe Division game' - Caps, Pens react to wild 8-7 game

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: MSNBC

It's no surprise that Justin Williams , a player who earned the clutch nickname of "Mr. Game 7," provided the money quote for the Pittsburgh Penguins' wild 8-7 overtime win against the Washington Capitals. "It snowballed too quickly for us," Williams said, according to Caps' website Dump n Chase .

Start the conversation, or Read more at MSNBC.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Capitals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fatal flaws: The reason your favorite NHL team ... (Apr '16) Apr '16 sad 1
News look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16) Mar '16 Fart news 2
News Caps look to build off skid-ending offensive ou... (Jan '14) Feb '14 Dev Starr 2
News Rusky Business: Is the KHL a threat to the NHL? (Sep '13) Feb '14 Canada Forever 2
News Grades for Every Washington Capital at the 2014... (Feb '14) Feb '14 Terry Jenkins 1
News Capitals vs. Blackhawks: Washington opens seaso... (Oct '13) Oct '13 suj 1
News Five thoughts on Caps-Blackhawks (Sep '13) Sep '13 Mac Milan 1
See all Washington Capitals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Capitals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,416 • Total comments across all topics: 278,004,648

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC