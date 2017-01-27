League-leading Capitals storm past De...

League-leading Capitals storm past Devils

18 hrs ago Read more: The Japan Times

Heading into the All-Star break, the Washington Capitals are in the same position they were at the end of the regular season last year - leading the pack in the NHL. Evgeny Kuznetsov scored twice, Alex Ovechkin had a goal and an assist and the Capitals beat the New Jersey Devils 5-2 on Thursday night to go into the break with a good shot at a second straight President's Trophy.

