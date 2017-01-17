Last-place Islanders fire coach Capuano
In this April 5, 2016, file photo, New York Islanders head coach Jack Capuano stands in the bench during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals in Washington. The struggling islanders fired Capuano on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, ending his tenure in the middle of its seventh season.
