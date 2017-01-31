Islanders without Clutterbuck, Hickey in return from break

They underwent a coaching change, found out on Monday they might have to find a new home, signed their new starting goaltender to a three-year contract extension, and before the All-Star break they started to play like the team we expected to see this season by going 6-1-1 in their previous eight games to work their way back into the playoff race. They return to action after the All-Star break on Tuesday night against the NHL leading Washington Capitals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MSNBC.