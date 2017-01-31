Islanders beat Capitals, improve to 5-0-1 under Weight
New York Islanders' Alan Quine smiles after scoring a goal as Washington Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom reacts during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, in New York. New York Islanders' Alan Quine smiles after scoring a goal as Washington Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom reacts during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, in New York.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Washington Capitals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16)
|Jan 27
|BinocularsPharts
|4
|Fatal flaws: The reason your favorite NHL team ... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|sad
|1
|Caps look to build off skid-ending offensive ou... (Jan '14)
|Feb '14
|Dev Starr
|2
|Rusky Business: Is the KHL a threat to the NHL? (Sep '13)
|Feb '14
|Canada Forever
|2
|Grades for Every Washington Capital at the 2014... (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|Terry Jenkins
|1
|Capitals vs. Blackhawks: Washington opens seaso... (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|suj
|1
|Five thoughts on Caps-Blackhawks (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|Mac Milan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington Capitals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC