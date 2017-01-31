Is this the year the Washington Capitals make some noise in the playoffs?
One of the top teams in the league, and then an early playoff exit. That is what Washington Capital fans have been experiencing for years now.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Isportsweb.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington Capitals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16)
|Jan 27
|BinocularsPharts
|4
|Fatal flaws: The reason your favorite NHL team ... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|sad
|1
|Caps look to build off skid-ending offensive ou... (Jan '14)
|Feb '14
|Dev Starr
|2
|Rusky Business: Is the KHL a threat to the NHL? (Sep '13)
|Feb '14
|Canada Forever
|2
|Grades for Every Washington Capital at the 2014... (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|Terry Jenkins
|1
|Capitals vs. Blackhawks: Washington opens seaso... (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|suj
|1
|Five thoughts on Caps-Blackhawks (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|Mac Milan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington Capitals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC