If You Think the Capitals Are Good... Here We Go Again

You may recall that last season we did a high-level check-in with the Caps every month or so to see how they were stacking up against the rest of the League and trending . With the All-Star break upon us, now is a good time to pick that exercise back up, so, without further ado, here's a League-wide ranking in 21 metrics : Back in April, we said "this is who the Capitals are - a team whose results may well outpace their middling-to-good underlying numbers, thanks to strong special teams, finishing talent and goaltending."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Japers' Rink.