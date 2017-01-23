Game 46 preview: Washington Capitals ...

Game 46 preview: Washington Capitals @ Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators will look to keep their strong run of results going when they play the Washington Capitals for the third time in 24 days. Ottawa had its three game winning streak snap in Sunday 7-6 overtime loss to Lumbus but are now 5-1-1 in their last seven games.

