Dmitry Orlov's 2-goal game testament to defenseman's growth
Following his two-goal performance against the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday, the second multi-goal game of his career, Washington Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov received the highest praise possible from his captain and fellow countryman Alexander Ovechkin. Lidstrom, a first-ballot Hall of Famer in 2015, is widely regarded as one of the best defensemen to ever play the game.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Washington Capitals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16)
|Mon
|Trisha
|3
|Fatal flaws: The reason your favorite NHL team ... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|sad
|1
|Caps look to build off skid-ending offensive ou... (Jan '14)
|Feb '14
|Dev Starr
|2
|Rusky Business: Is the KHL a threat to the NHL? (Sep '13)
|Feb '14
|Canada Forever
|2
|Grades for Every Washington Capital at the 2014... (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|Terry Jenkins
|1
|Capitals vs. Blackhawks: Washington opens seaso... (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|suj
|1
|Five thoughts on Caps-Blackhawks (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|Mac Milan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington Capitals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC