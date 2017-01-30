Djoos and Stephenson recalled
Hershey's Christian Djoos defends Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins' Ryan Haggerty during an AHL hockey game at Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. on Jan. 6. With the Washington Capitals returning from the all-star break today, the team has recalled defenseman Christian Djoos and forward Chandler Stephenson from its American Hockey League affiliate in Hershey.
