The Devils will look to snap a five-game home losing streak on Thursday night, the last game before the All-Star break Devils Up Next: Hosting the East-leading Capitals The Devils will look to snap a five-game home losing streak on Thursday night, the last game before the All-Star break Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2jqFn0N Washington Capitals left wing Andre Burakovsky , of Austria, sets up to score against the New Jersey Devils as he looks back for a pass from Justin Williams during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 6, 2016, in Newark, N.J. Radio: WFAN-FM 101.9/AM 660, One Jersey Network Story line: The Devils , who are in a 1-6-1 skid at home and have lost five straight, will wear their retro red-and-green jerseys against the Eastern Conference-leading Capitals .

