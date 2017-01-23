Carolina Hurricanes at Washington Cap...

Carolina Hurricanes at Washington Capitals: Preview, Game Notes, Statistics, How to Watch

2017-01-23

Carolina Hurricanes at Washington Capitals Monday, January 23, 2017 - 7:00 p.m. ET Verizon Center - Washington, DC FOX Sports Carolinas - 99.9 The Fan - WRALSportsFan Web and App SB Nation Rival Blog: Japers' Rink The Hurricanes are coming into this game on a three game losing streak. During that time, they have allowed 14 goals and scored only four.

Chicago, IL

