Carlson won't play Monday vs. Penguins
Washington defenseman John Carlson won't play in the Capitals' game against the Penguins on Monday night. Carlson didn't play after the first period on Sunday afternoon against the Philadelphia Flyers because of an undisclosed "lower-body" injury, and though he traveled with the team to Pittsburgh, he wasn't on the ice for the optional morning skate on Monday.
