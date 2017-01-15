Caps Honor Backstrom for 500 Assists

Read more: Capitals Outsider

The Capitals hosted the Philadelphia Flyers Sunday in a rare matinee Sunday at Verizon Center, but that wasn't the only excitement on the ice. In a pre-game ceremony, the Washington Capitals organization and their fans celebrated another awesome milestone as they honored Nicklas Backstrom for becoming the first player in franchise history to record 500 assists .

