Caps goaltender Philipp Grubauer not on bench Thursday due to illness

13 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

As the Washington Capitals put together one of their most impressive wins of the season, ending the Columbus Blue Jackets' 16-game win streak in a 5-0 rout , backup goaltender Philipp Grubauer wasn't in his usual seat on the bench. Fortunately for Washington, Grubauer's services weren't needed on Thursday night, as he felt ill when he got to Verizon Center.

