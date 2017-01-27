Caps' dominant January
For the second consecutive year , the Capitals enter the all-star break with the NHL's best record. Unlike last season, when Washington didn't lose back-to-back games until January, this year's team has already had five losing streaks of at least two games.
Washington Capitals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16)
|Jan 27
|BinocularsPharts
|4
|Fatal flaws: The reason your favorite NHL team ... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|sad
|1
|Caps look to build off skid-ending offensive ou... (Jan '14)
|Feb '14
|Dev Starr
|2
|Rusky Business: Is the KHL a threat to the NHL? (Sep '13)
|Feb '14
|Canada Forever
|2
|Grades for Every Washington Capital at the 2014... (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|Terry Jenkins
|1
|Capitals vs. Blackhawks: Washington opens seaso... (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|suj
|1
|Five thoughts on Caps-Blackhawks (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|Mac Milan
|1
