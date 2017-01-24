Capitalsa Jay Beagle out because of i...

Capitalsa Jay Beagle out because of illness vs. Ottawa Senators

17 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Capitals center Jay Beagle will not play against the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday because of an illness, Coach Barry Trotz said. Chandler Stephenson, who was recalled from the American Hockey League on Tuesday afternoon, will be in the lineup in his place.

