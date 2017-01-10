Capitals reassign Liam Oa Brien and Paul Carey, indicating T.J. Oshie could play Wednesday

The Washington Capitals have reassigned forwards Paul Carey and Liam O'Brien to their American Hockey League affiliate, which likely means good news for forward T.J. Oshie. The transactions leave Washington with the minimum of 12 forwards, indicating Oshie, who missed Monday's game with an undisclosed upper-body injury, could be back in the lineup on Wednesday night against Pittsburgh.

