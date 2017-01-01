Capitals reassign forward Jakub Vrana to American Hockey League

Jakub Vrana celebrates his power-play goal against the New York Islanders on Dec. 13. The Washington Capitals reassigned rookie forward Jakub Vrana to their American Hockey League affiliate in Hershey on Sunday morning, a move that was expected with Vrana having been scratched for two straight games. While this first NHL stint for Vrana has come to an end, he's expected to get another look later in the season.

