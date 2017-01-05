Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov was fined $2,000 by the NHL for diving/embellishment. Kuznetsov's fine is his first and came after two embellishment incidents this season Capitals' Kuznetsov fined $2,000 for embellishment Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov was fined $2,000 by the NHL for diving/embellishment.

