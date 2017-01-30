Capitals defenseman John Carlson a ha...

Capitals defenseman John Carlson a has got a good chancea to play on Tuesday

Read more: The Washington Post

After missing the past six games with an undisclosed "lower-body" injury, Capitals defenseman John Carlson "has got a good chance" to play on Tuesday against the New York Islanders, Coach Barry Trotz said. "It's a better question for tomorrow than today," Trotz said after Monday's practice.

