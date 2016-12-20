Capitals come from behind as Sens rue missed chances

Ottawa goalie Mike Condon reacts after being scored on by the Capitals' Karl Alzner, left, during the Senators 2-1 loss on Sunday, in Washington a Defenceman Taylor Chorney broke a tie early in the third period with his first goal of the season and the Washington Capitals held on to beat the Ottawa Senators 2-1 on Sunday night. Chorney's shot from the point beat goalie Mike Condon through a screen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.