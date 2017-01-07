Capitals Coach Barry Trotz encouraging Evgeny Kuznetsov to shoot more
Evgeny Kuznetsov lurked in the slot, and when Marcus Johansson flicked a puck in his direction, Kuznetsov knew this wasn't an opportunity to pass up. He one-timed the puck past Toronto goaltender Frederik Anderesen, scoring his first goal in 17 games on Tuesday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Washington Capitals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fatal flaws: The reason your favorite NHL team ... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|sad
|1
|look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|2
|Caps look to build off skid-ending offensive ou... (Jan '14)
|Feb '14
|Dev Starr
|2
|Rusky Business: Is the KHL a threat to the NHL? (Sep '13)
|Feb '14
|Canada Forever
|2
|Grades for Every Washington Capital at the 2014... (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|Terry Jenkins
|1
|Capitals vs. Blackhawks: Washington opens seaso... (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|suj
|1
|Five thoughts on Caps-Blackhawks (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|Mac Milan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington Capitals Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC