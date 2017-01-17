Capitals blow out Flyers 5-0 to win 9...

Capitals blow out Flyers 5-0 to win 9th consecutive game

15 hrs ago Read more: MyFoxPhilly

Justin Williams and Matt Niskanen each scored two goals and Philipp Grubauer stopped all 24 shots he faced and the Washington Capitals extended their winning streak to nine in authoritative fashion by crushing the Philadelphia Flyers 5-0 on Sunday. Despite a sluggish start, the Capitals came alive with four goals on seven shots in the first seven minutes of the third period to turn the game into a laugher.

