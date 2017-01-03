Capitals' Barry Trotz set to pass two...

Capitals' Barry Trotz set to pass two legends in career games coached

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Townsman

The Dauphin, Man., native will coach his 1,400th NHL game on Monday night against the Montreal Canadiens, tying Pat Quinn for eighth place all-time. And on Wednesday, when the Capitals play host to Pittsburgh, he will tie Ron Wilson for seventh place with 1,401 games coached.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Townsman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Capitals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fatal flaws: The reason your favorite NHL team ... (Apr '16) Apr '16 sad 1
News look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16) Mar '16 Fart news 2
News Caps look to build off skid-ending offensive ou... (Jan '14) Feb '14 Dev Starr 2
News Rusky Business: Is the KHL a threat to the NHL? (Sep '13) Feb '14 Canada Forever 2
News Grades for Every Washington Capital at the 2014... (Feb '14) Feb '14 Terry Jenkins 1
News Capitals vs. Blackhawks: Washington opens seaso... (Oct '13) Oct '13 suj 1
News Five thoughts on Caps-Blackhawks (Sep '13) Sep '13 Mac Milan 1
See all Washington Capitals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Capitals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,311 • Total comments across all topics: 277,768,102

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC