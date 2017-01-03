Capitals' Barry Trotz set to pass two legends in career games coached
The Dauphin, Man., native will coach his 1,400th NHL game on Monday night against the Montreal Canadiens, tying Pat Quinn for eighth place all-time. And on Wednesday, when the Capitals play host to Pittsburgh, he will tie Ron Wilson for seventh place with 1,401 games coached.
