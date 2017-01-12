Capital Ups and Downs, Week 14: Routs...

Capital Ups and Downs, Week 14: Routs and Shutouts

Last Sunday, Backstrom became the first player in franchise history to accumulate 500 assists; this week he started in on the next 500, and has already made a significant dent in that total. Backstrom racked up seven more helpers last week, and added three goals to give him a League-best 10 points over that span.

