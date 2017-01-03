Can Ovechkin reach elusive 700 goals?...

Can Ovechkin reach elusive 700 goals? Foligno's big rebound; Canucks surge

12 hrs ago

Only seven players in the 100-year history of the NHL have ever scored 700 goals, and Alex Ovechkin may join them one day. Ovechkin recently climbed past Stan Mikita on the all-time goals list and will soon pass the great Maurice "Rocket" Richard for 29th place.

Chicago, IL

